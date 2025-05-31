Delphi Management Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.