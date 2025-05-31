Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $624.00 to $676.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of META opened at $642.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $578.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total transaction of $328,506.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,409.58. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,664 shares of company stock worth $35,484,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

