Welch Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

