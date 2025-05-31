Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Invests $402,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $977.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $752.30 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $922.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $975.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

