Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6%

MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.40 and its 200 day moving average is $302.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

