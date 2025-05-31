Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $212.71 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average of $206.30.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

