Highland Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

ESGV stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.