Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

