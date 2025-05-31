Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,316.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 504,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

