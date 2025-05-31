New Hampshire Trust Purchases 220 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.21 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

