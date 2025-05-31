Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
