Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.