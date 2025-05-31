Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Stock Up 0.3%
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
