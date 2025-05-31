Atlas Brown Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 30,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 200,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 48,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

