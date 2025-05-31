Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.