Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

