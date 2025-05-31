Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,253.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCZ opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

