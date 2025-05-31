Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $86.10 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

