Veery Capital LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

