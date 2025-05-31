Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

