AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

