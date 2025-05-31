Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

