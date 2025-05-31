Investors Research Corp Sells 1,331 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPM opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.