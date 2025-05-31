Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VIG stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

