Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Marion Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

