Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

