Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $265.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

