Top Medical Stocks To Consider – May 30th

UnitedHealth Group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, and Walmart are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotech firms, medical-device makers, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy medical stocks to gain exposure to advances in drug development, medical technologies, and patient care services. Because the industry is driven by factors like clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and patent lifecycles, these stocks can be subject to higher volatility and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,193. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $115.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,059. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $485.56 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $587.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $734.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,214. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $779.13 and its 200 day moving average is $800.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. 20,834,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,094,861. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,627,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26.

