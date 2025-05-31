BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$64.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.21.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOO

BRP Trading Up 8.9%

About BRP

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$61.00 on Thursday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$43.88 and a 12-month high of C$102.16. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.88.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.