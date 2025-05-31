Marion Wealth Management Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

