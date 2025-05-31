Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $732.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $687.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.25.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

