Marion Wealth Management Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 66,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

