Airline Stocks To Consider – May 30th

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, and RTX are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is providing air transportation for passengers and cargo. Buying these stocks gives investors a stake in an airline’s operational and financial performance, which is often influenced by factors such as fuel costs, passenger demand, and regulatory policies. Because air travel is sensitive to economic cycles, geopolitical events, and seasonal trends, airline stocks can exhibit higher volatility compared to more defensive industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded up $21.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.76 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $273.75.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,402,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,918,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $139.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

