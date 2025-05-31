Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

