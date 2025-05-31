Quent Capital LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $212.99 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

