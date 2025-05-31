Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 312.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

