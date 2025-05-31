Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.07 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

