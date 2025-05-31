Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

