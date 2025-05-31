Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.28 and last traded at $207.85. 8,206,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,157,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Boeing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average is $172.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Boeing by 6.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

