Lantz Financial LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $287.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average is $285.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.86%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

