Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,676,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.44.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $257.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.51 and a 1 year high of $257.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.