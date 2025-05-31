Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $181.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

