Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,763,000 after buying an additional 913,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,447,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ZBH opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.