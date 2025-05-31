Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lifted by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

