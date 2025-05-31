Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.33.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.