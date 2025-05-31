Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

