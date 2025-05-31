Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,752,000 after buying an additional 369,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,923,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.79 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

