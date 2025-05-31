Verde Capital Management Has $1.89 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

