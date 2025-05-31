Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.400-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.0 billion-$105.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.5 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.250-2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dell Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

