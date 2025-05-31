Boit C F David Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,501.08 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,532.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,904.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4,913.98.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,299.29.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

