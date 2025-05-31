First Community Trust NA Sells 3,416 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Community Trust NA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $540.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.09 and its 200 day moving average is $533.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

